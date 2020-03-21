Missouri National Guard working to protect the community and refuting rumors

Staff Sgt. Robert Maze, a Black Hawk crew chief assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-135th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Missouri National Guard, performs pre-flight checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before the unit’s first air assault mission as an AHB at Whiteman Air Force Base on July 26, 2016. The unit has spent the last year training and adjusting to a new mission set after transitioning from an attack-reconnaissance battalion to an assault helicopter battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samantha J. Whitehead)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has stepped into a national spotlight in his fight to stop the spread of coronavirus. He was among the first governors in the country to begin aggressively shutting down activity in his state. He also activated the National Guard to assist with food delivery at a time when officials fear that some seniors and children out of school could go hungry.

On Thursday during his briefing, he asked all Ohioans to put out their American flags as a gesture of unity in the midst of crisis.

Some people are wondering what role the National Guard will have in Missouri’s fight against COVID-19. The Missouri National Guard posted this message to Facebook today:

We are hearing numerous rumors that the Missouri National Guard and the National Guard as a whole are supporting a nationwide quarantine. Let us be clear there has been no such discussion! We are not pre-staging at Arrowhead, we are not sending tanks to downtown St. Louis. What we are doing is supporting the governor of Missouri and the community that each one of our Soldiers and Airmen lives and works in. These are challenging times we are living through today. But remember this, the Missouri National Guard works for the people of Missouri. Our main goal right now is to protect, serve and care for the members of our community while maintaining our readiness. We are your sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, mothers, fathers and your grandchildren. We are you and you are us. We will always be here for you.