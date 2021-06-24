Missouri new home permits rose 20% in 2020; 8th in nation

Contractors build wall frames during construction of a new Doug Phillips Construction Inc. home in Walnut, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release housing starts figures on August 16. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ST. LOUIS– Missouri ranks 8th when it comes to building permits for new single-family homes in 2020. NeighborWho, the leading property search company, crunched data form the US Census Bureau released in May to find out where the surges in new permits are happening.

In Missouri, there were 13,107 new home permits in 2020, up 19.6% from 2019. In the St. Louis area, Lincoln County had the biggest percentage increase in new home permits. The county reported 80 more permits than 2019, a 57% increase.

Nationwide, data shows homebuilding permits rose to a 13-year high in 2020 to 979,360 nationwide. That is a 13.6% increase over 2019 and the most permits issued since 2007 when the housing market crashed due to the great recession.

NeighborWho says the increase in single-family building permits in Missouri indicates a need for more homes and that Missourians have accumulated enough finances to afford their residences.

Here is how the other counties compare:

MetroUnits Change from 2019% Units Change from 20192020 Single Family Home Units
Jefferson County, MO11516.38%817
St. Charles County, MO1106.52%1796
Lincoln County , MO8056.74%221
St. Louis County, MO627.13%931
Madison County, IL5715.97%414
Warren County, MO3913.22%334
St. Clair County, IL235.99%407
Franklin County, MO206.67%320
Monroe County, IL1819.57%110
Clinton County, IL1314.94%100
Macoupin County, IL1219.67%73
St. Louis (Independent City), MO97.83%124
Bond County, IL-1-10.00%9
Calhoun County, IL-1-14.29%6
Jersey County, IL-16-21.92%57

