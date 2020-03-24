Missouri now has 227 cases. See a county-by-county list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – New numbers from the Missouri Health Department show the number of cases in the state has risen to 227. The state is reporting 5 deaths in Boone, Jackson, St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Greene. FOX2 has reported on a death in St. Charles County.

Governor Mike Parson gave his daily update on Facebook to comply with social distancing.

Cases by County

County Total Public Lab Commercial Lab Adair 1 0 1 Bates 1 0 1 Boone 20 1 19 Callaway 2 0 2 Camden 1 1 0 Cass 6 2 4 Christian 1 1 0 Clay 2 0 2 Clinton 1 0 1 Cole 5 3 2 Dunklin 1 0 1 Franklin 1 0 1 Greene 19 12 7 Henry 1 1 0 Jackson 14 2 12 Jasper 1 1 0 Jefferson 4 1 3 Johnson 1 1 0 Kansas City 21 0 21 Lafayette 1 0 1 Moniteau 1 0 1 Pemiscot 1 0 1 Perry 2 1 1 Pulaski 4 0 4 Scott 1 0 1 St. Charles 8 1 7 St. Francois 2 1 1 St. Louis City 23 9 14 St. Louis County 100 17 83 Taney 1 0 1 TBD 8 0 8