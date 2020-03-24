1  of  2
Breaking News
IL: 16 deaths/1535 cases; MO: 5 deaths/255 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
Missouri now has 227 cases. See a county-by-county list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – New numbers from the Missouri Health Department show the number of cases in the state has risen to 227. The state is reporting 5 deaths in Boone, Jackson, St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Greene. FOX2 has reported on a death in St. Charles County.

Governor Mike Parson gave his daily update on Facebook to comply with social distancing.

Cases by County

CountyTotalPublic Lab Commercial Lab
Adair101
Bates101
Boone20119
Callaway202
Camden110
Cass624
Christian110
Clay202
Clinton101
Cole532
Dunklin101
Franklin101
Greene19127
Henry110
Jackson14212
Jasper110
Jefferson413
Johnson110
Kansas City21021
Lafayette101
Moniteau101
Pemiscot101
Perry211
Pulaski404
Scott101
St. Charles817
St. Francois211
St. Louis City23914
St. Louis County1001783
Taney101
TBD808

