Missouri now has 227 cases. See a county-by-county list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – New numbers from the Missouri Health Department show the number of cases in the state has risen to 227. The state is reporting 5 deaths in Boone, Jackson, St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Greene. FOX2 has reported on a death in St. Charles County.
Governor Mike Parson gave his daily update on Facebook to comply with social distancing.
Cases by County
|County
|Total
|Public Lab
|Commercial Lab
|Adair
|1
|0
|1
|Bates
|1
|0
|1
|Boone
|20
|1
|19
|Callaway
|2
|0
|2
|Camden
|1
|1
|0
|Cass
|6
|2
|4
|Christian
|1
|1
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|2
|Clinton
|1
|0
|1
|Cole
|5
|3
|2
|Dunklin
|1
|0
|1
|Franklin
|1
|0
|1
|Greene
|19
|12
|7
|Henry
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|14
|2
|12
|Jasper
|1
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|4
|1
|3
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|21
|0
|21
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|1
|Moniteau
|1
|0
|1
|Pemiscot
|1
|0
|1
|Perry
|2
|1
|1
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|4
|Scott
|1
|0
|1
|St. Charles
|8
|1
|7
|St. Francois
|2
|1
|1
|St. Louis City
|23
|9
|14
|St. Louis County
|100
|17
|83
|Taney
|1
|0
|1
|TBD
|8
|0
|8