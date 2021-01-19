Missouri on top and Illinois is last in U-Haul’s migration list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you want to know where people are migrating to then you should probably ask the movers. U-Haul has published their list of states that people appear to have moved to in 2020.

Missouri ranks seventh among the top ten. They are joined by Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Ohio, and other states.

Illinois has been 49th or 50th since 2015, when U-Haul began ranking states based on annual net gain.

U-Haul says that self-movers continue to migrate to the Southeast, as well as markets in the Southwest, Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. Customers made Texas and Florida their top two destinations from 2016-19.

U-Haul calculates the growth by the gain of one-way trucks entering versus leaving a state. They compared more than two million one-way U-Haul trips over the year.