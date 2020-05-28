Missouri opening free COVID-19 testing centers across the state

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri is performing community testing this week in St. Louis and Kansas City. A mobile testing center will operate outside the St. Charles Department of Public Health again today. Any Missouri resident can be tested for free. But pre-registration on the Department of Health and Senior Services website is required.

“Things are looking better every day, they really are. We just can’t get too relaxed here.

Social distancing is still the key to this. If we would just continue to stay on track with that for the next two or three weeks, I think it will be a big difference in the state,” said Gov. Mike Parson.

Governor Parson says one of his main concerns is nursing homes. The state is working to conduct testing at any nursing home where at least one patient or staff member has tested positive.

Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.

Boone County June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hickman High School, Columbia

Cape Girardeau County June 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Arena Park, Cape Girardeau

Greene County June 4-5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield

Jackson County May 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence

Jefferson County June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Faith Community Church, House Springs June 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hillsboro Civic Center, Hillsboro

St. Charles County May 26-28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., St. Charles County Public Health Department, St. Charles May 29-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.. The Youth Activity Park, Dardenne Prairie



Online pre-registration is highly encouraged and will allow for the testing event to run efficiently for patients. Those without access to online pre-registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411.