Missouri opens first overflow COVID-19 hospital in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Missouri Governor Mike Parson opened the state’s first overflow hospital for COVID-19 patients in Florissant on Tuesday. It had yet to see its first patient by early Tuesday evening.

That may change any time with the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the St. Louis Metropolitan area still climbing the curve: up to 702 Tuesday from 634 Monday, and fewer than 550 this time last week, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The Missouri National Guard with help from St. Louis contractor, Tarlton, converted a Quality Inn hotel into a 120-bed hospital in less than 100 hours. The facility also features a triage station and four nurse stations.

It was an encouraging sign that there was not a line of people waiting for care on opening day, Tuesday. It will not serve the critically sick or those needing an intensive care unit, according to Dr. Alex Garza of the task force.

“It is designed to take care of low acuity COVID patients,” Garza said. “This won’t be taking care of complicated patients. This is merely a means for people who are recovering from COVID or people who don’t have serious signs and symptoms if they need someplace to quarantine and some minimal care, they’d be able to go to this facility.”

The Missouri National Guard’s 139th Air Wing and the State Emergency Management Agency’s (SEMA’s) Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) will provide the medical staff.