IL: 4,129 deaths/ 92,457 cases; MO: 589 deaths/ 10,675 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Missouri passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases, 589 deaths as businesses plan to reopen

ST. LOUIS – Public health officials say more than than 2,000 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Missouri.

Statewide, 139,340 people have tested positive for the virus including the 2,088 new cases reported Saturday. According to the Missouri Department of Public Health, 589 people have died.

The St. Louis City and County will allow some businesses to start reopening on May 18. Reopening a business is not mandatory. If owners find that they cannot provide PPE for workers or do not want to take the risk then they do not have to reopen. The city is still encouraging employees to work at home if they can.

