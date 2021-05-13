Missouri lawmakers pass bill to limit police use of chokeholds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to limit police use of chokeholds in a move driven by the death of George Floyd.

The House voted 140-4 Thursday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson. Gov. Parson has previously told lawmakers he would veto a bill that bans chokeholds.

The bill’s passage represents a rare step by state lawmakers to take action in response to police violence.

St. Louis City and St. Louis County have not been allowed to use chokeholds since 2007.

Little has been done by Missouri’s Republican Legislature since a white Ferguson police officer fatally shot unarmed Black 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014.

The Missouri bill was prompted by another Black man’s death, Floyd. Under the bill, police could only use chokeholds in self-defense.