Missouri passes unfortunate milestone with 50,000 COVID cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As of Friday, Missouri has eclipsed 50,000 recorded cases of COVID-19.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 50,323 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,489 positive cases from the day before—and 1,243 total deaths. That’s a case-fatality rate of 2.47 percent.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

Nearly half of the reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The 20 to 24 age group has 5,816 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

On Friday, July 31, the state health department started splitting the 0 to 19 age demographic into two groups: 0 to 9 and 10 to 19. The 0 to 9 group had 1,207 reported cases and the 10 to 19 group had 4,449 cases.

The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient over the last 7 days is 42.

More than half of all recorded deaths in the state have occurred in the 80+ age demographic.

Missouri has administered 686,773 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 93 percent of those patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, positive cases are up 12.6 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

The state is reporting 869 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 28. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 4,405,932 cases of COVID-19 and 150,283 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case-fatality rate of 3.41 percent.