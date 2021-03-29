Missouri phase 2: Sign up for COVID vaccine here

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country was temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of thousands of more people are now eligible for the COVID vaccine as Missouri begins Phase 2 of its vaccination plan today.  

Do you want to get vaccinated?  We have a list of local clinics offering appointments on our website.  Just look for the list below.

880,000 more Missourians are now eligible to receive the shot. Those eligible include people working in libraries, construction, critical manufacturing and higher education.

About 1.4 million Missourians have now begun the vaccination process. Close to 850,000 have completed it. In the last week, nearly 253,000 shots have been administered statewide.

Gov. Mike Parson and FEMA have teamed up to provide an additional 168,000 COVID vaccines to the City of St. Louis over an eight week period.

The program will launch on April 7 and vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccines will be administered in the concourse level of the Dome at America’s Center. The center was chosen because of its proximity to a large number of Missourians at high-risk to the disease and limited access to health care.

Eligible residents will be identified through the state’s Vaccine Navigator. You can also register by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411.

Local vaccine registrations:

Healthcare Providers:

Missouri Health Departments

Illinois Health Departments

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News