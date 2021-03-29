Missouri phase 2: Sign up for COVID vaccine here

Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country was temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of thousands of more people are now eligible for the COVID vaccine as Missouri begins Phase 2 of its vaccination plan today.

Do you want to get vaccinated? We have a list of local clinics offering appointments on our website. Just look for the list below.

880,000 more Missourians are now eligible to receive the shot. Those eligible include people working in libraries, construction, critical manufacturing and higher education.

About 1.4 million Missourians have now begun the vaccination process. Close to 850,000 have completed it. In the last week, nearly 253,000 shots have been administered statewide.

Gov. Mike Parson and FEMA have teamed up to provide an additional 168,000 COVID vaccines to the City of St. Louis over an eight week period.

The program will launch on April 7 and vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccines will be administered in the concourse level of the Dome at America’s Center. The center was chosen because of its proximity to a large number of Missourians at high-risk to the disease and limited access to health care.

Eligible residents will be identified through the state’s Vaccine Navigator. You can also register by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411.

Local vaccine registrations:

Healthcare Providers:

Missouri Health Departments

Illinois Health Departments