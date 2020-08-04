Missouri polls are open for the primary election

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Polls have opened for the Missouri primary.

Voters can cast ballots from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line when polls close at 7 p.m. can still cast ballots.

Missouri voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid health care eligibility to thousands more low-income adults and also will pick the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, U.S. Congress and the state Legislature.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is expected to win his primary and go on to defend his seat in November. Auditor Nicole Galloway is also expected to win the Democratic primary.

Other key races include a primary for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s seat.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News