Missouri postal carrier stole stealing thousands of dollars in trading cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A former mail carrier pleaded guilty in federal court today to stealing nearly 100 sports trading cards worth thousands of dollars from the mail.

Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, was a postal carrier in the Kansas City area from 2018 until 2021. Authorities said Robinson was spotted on surveillance video at a Gladstone, Missouri sports memorabilia shop, trying to sell a Kevin Durant card worth $1,900. The card had been mailed to a prospective buyer in Kansas City but never reached its destination.

The original owner of the card had evidence of other cards sent in the mail that also never arrived. A total of five cards were eventually recovered. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Robinson admitted to taking mail home and destroying mail.

He entered a guilty plea Thursday to a single count of mail theft. Robinson could face up to five years in prison without parole.