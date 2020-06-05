Missouri prosecutor to seek death penalty in killing of 2

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station […]

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A prosecutor in southern Missouri has filed notice that he plans to seek the death penalty for one of three people charged in the shooting deaths last month of a man and a woman near West Plains. The bodies of Frankie Ziegler and Richard Kuntz were found May 5 in a running car on private property.

Police say they had been shot to death. Within days, police arrested three people in the case: Joey Allen Marcak, Levi Daniel Gunter and Kyla Croney, and all have since been charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

Springfield television station KYTV reports that Howell County Prosecutor Michael Hutchingshas filed notice this week indicating he will seek the death penalty against Marcak.