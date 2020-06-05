Missouri prosecutor to seek death penalty in killing of 2

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A prosecutor in southern Missouri has filed notice that he plans to seek the death penalty for one of three people charged in the shooting deaths last month of a man and a woman near West Plains. The bodies of Frankie Ziegler and Richard Kuntz were found May 5 in a running car on private property.
Police say they had been shot to death. Within days, police arrested three people in the case: Joey Allen Marcak, Levi Daniel Gunter and Kyla Croney, and all have since been charged with first-degree murder and other counts.
Springfield television station KYTV reports that Howell County Prosecutor Michael Hutchingshas filed notice this week indicating he will seek the death penalty against Marcak.