Missouri prosecutors oppose expanding attorney general power

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri prosecutors oppose Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to give the attorney general the power to prosecute St. Louis homicides.

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys on Wednesday came out against the idea. They say it should be left to local voters to pick who prosecutes crime in their cities.

Parson this week asked lawmakers to give the attorney general authority to handle St. Louis homicides. He says the goal is to curb a surge in violent crime. But the move was widely seen as a rebuke of Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.