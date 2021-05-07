Missouri ranked 8th best state for nurses

ST. LOUIS– Nurses across the country have been on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, risking their lives daily to help slow the spread of the disease. Despite the stressful year, WalletHub.com says Missouri ranked number 8 in the country as a Best Place to Work as a Nurse.
The popularity of the growing industry is evident as St. Louis Community College where its nursing program is expanding due to its popularity. They are looking for staff to help them teach as well.
WalletHub says it took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses and new graduates pick a place to live that will bring them success. The group looked at 22 key metrics across 50 states.
Missouri ranked high in annual nursing salary when adjusted for cost of living. Neighboring Illinois came in 25th. You can look at the entire report on WalletHub’s website.