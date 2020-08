ST. LOUIS – Today the American Red Cross of Missouri is deploying more volunteers to Louisiana to support residents in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Powerful Hurricane Laura battered the Louisiana coastline Thursday morning after sweeping ashore as the region’s strongest storm in over a century.

Two volunteers from the greater St. Louis Chapter will depart for the Gulf Coast with an emergency response vehicle.

This brings the total number of number of Missouri volunteers up to 27.

Hurricane Laura left terrible devastation in her wake in Louisiana & Texas & the Red Cross is there, mobilizing nearly 1,000 trained disaster workers. Today, more volunteers from across the state of Missouri are en route to help. Want to volunteer? Visit https://t.co/IWDcNcoZjh pic.twitter.com/TUNIakytx1 — Red Cross of Missouri (@RedCrossMO) August 30, 2020