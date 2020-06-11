Missouri removing all COVID-19 restrictions next week

Local officials have the discretion to keep guidelines in place.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri will move into Phase 2 of reopening on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. All restrictions will be removed statewide. But, local officials have the discretion to keep guidelines in place. St. Louis City and County still have some public health orders in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Phase two means no statewide order. Missouri will be fully open for business,” said Gov. Parson.

Gov. Parson says that the virus is still out there. He emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing to keep COVID-19 from spreading. But, hospitalizations fell by 43 percent statewide from May 1 to June 10.

Emergency declarations will be in place through December 30. This to keep federal money from the CARES Act coming into the state.

The governor is also extending orders to help businesses during the reopening process.

Executive Order 20-04 easing regulatory burdens and certain provisions related to telemedicine and motor carriers.

Executive Order 20-05 allowing the sale of unprepared restaurant foods to the public.

Executive Order 20-06 mobilizing the National Guard in our response efforts.

Executive Order 20-08 waiving the requirement for a person to be physically present in front of a notary public.

Executive Order 20-12 is also being extended.