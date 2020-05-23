Breaking News
IL: 4,790 deaths/ 107,796 cases; MO: 676 deaths/ 11,752 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Missouri reports 194 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Health is reporting five new deaths attributed to the coronavirus since Friday.

As of Saturday afternoon, 676 people have died from COVID-19. Missouri is also reporting 11,752 total cases, an increase of 194 cases from the day prior.

Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said more testing needs to be done and that will be a key to successfully moving forward. 

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-841.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News