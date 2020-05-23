Missouri reports 194 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Health is reporting five new deaths attributed to the coronavirus since Friday.

As of Saturday afternoon, 676 people have died from COVID-19. Missouri is also reporting 11,752 total cases, an increase of 194 cases from the day prior.

Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said more testing needs to be done and that will be a key to successfully moving forward.

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-841.

