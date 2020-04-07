Missouri coronavirus cases steadily climb in daily update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released a new survey of the number of people testing positive for novel coronavirus. Governor Parson will be speaking at 3:00pm. You can see that press conference here.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Missouri has 3,037 total cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths statewide. That’s up from 2,722 cases and 39 deaths the day prior.

The state’s first case of COVID-19 was reported March 7 in St. Louis County.

Missouri's cases