Missouri reports over 300 more COVID-19 cases Sunday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services is reporting 310 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,443.

State health officials say new cases of the coronavirus are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others.

Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said that the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was a little over 37 years. Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.

