Missouri Republican ask Gov. Parson for time to work on voting laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republicans in the Missouri House are calling for a special session on election reform.
The Post-Dispatch reported that members of the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee sent Governor Mike Parson a letter asking him to order members back to the Capitol over the summer to finish work on voting laws.
Similar efforts in other Republican-controlled states have drawn outcry from voting rights groups who say the changes could disenfranchise voters and suppress turnout.