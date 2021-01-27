Missouri rolls out new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard tracking administered doses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced the launch of a new COVID-19 dashboard showing data on the COVID vaccine for residents’ from across the state.

The dashboard shows total vaccine doses administered and differentiates between the number of individuals who have received one dose and those who have received two. The seven-day average of doses administered is included along with demographic information on those who have received at least one dose and it breaks down vaccine recipients by county.

This new dashboard has been incorporated into the COVID-19 public health dashboard. Missourians can also find this new dashboard at MOStopsCovid.com.

This new dashboard comes after Missouri was ranked low by the CDC on vaccine distribution compared to other states.

“I and many other Governors expressed concern that vaccination data from the CDC is being misrepresented and does not fully reflect the situations we are seeing at the state level,” Parson said.

Find the latest COVID vaccine distribution information on the Missouri COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.