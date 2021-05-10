Missouri schools receive more than $1B in COVID funding

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– Missouri school districts received more than a billion dollars of COVID relief funding during 2020 and 2021.

The biggest chunk of the money came from the CARES Act in 2020 and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations 2021. The funding was distributed to schools through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

In the St. Louis area, the largest amounts of federal funding went to St. Louis Public Schools which received more than $56 million; the Ferguson-Florissant School District received more than $25 million; and the Hazelwood School District received more than $16 million.

The school districts, or the local education agency (LEA), also received funding from streams like connectivity access, meal delivery, supply reimbursement, student connectivity, among others.

The columns with an asterisk (*) is the amount the LEA has received to date from that grant. For some grants, LEAs only receive the amount they applied for or had expenditures to support.

The columns without an asterisk show the funds the LEA was allocated and had/has access to receive.

You can learn more about the different grants on the DESE COVID relief information page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News