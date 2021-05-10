Missouri schools receive more than $1B in COVID funding

ST. LOUIS– Missouri school districts received more than a billion dollars of COVID relief funding during 2020 and 2021.

The biggest chunk of the money came from the CARES Act in 2020 and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations 2021. The funding was distributed to schools through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

In the St. Louis area, the largest amounts of federal funding went to St. Louis Public Schools which received more than $56 million; the Ferguson-Florissant School District received more than $25 million; and the Hazelwood School District received more than $16 million.

The school districts, or the local education agency (LEA), also received funding from streams like connectivity access, meal delivery, supply reimbursement, student connectivity, among others.

The columns with an asterisk (*) is the amount the LEA has received to date from that grant. For some grants, LEAs only receive the amount they applied for or had expenditures to support.

The columns without an asterisk show the funds the LEA was allocated and had/has access to receive.

You can learn more about the different grants on the DESE COVID relief information page.