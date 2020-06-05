Missouri sees biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in weeks

ST. LOUIS – Missouri reported a sharp increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases this week. The state reported 290 new cases yesterday, bringing the total to 14,057 cases.

The top Missouri health official, Dr. Randall Williams, said during a press briefing, that those new cases are the biggest single-day increase since May 4.

The Kansas City metro area has reported three days of triple-digit increases for coronavirus tests. It comes as our sister-station WDAF reports a new outbreak at a Kansas City area manufacturing plant. More than 200 people also tested positive since mid-May.

Dr. Williams said the first thing they noticed from the data was that there was an increase in cases in Kansas City.

However, Dr. Williams says you can’t assume it is because of the increased testing. He said they will be working with officials there to monitor the situation.

The state, as well as St. Louis County, has ramped up its testing efforts. Dr. Williams said the reason they do the testing it to look for hotspots.

The Missouri COVID-19 dashboard from the state health department shows Shannon County, in south-central Missouri, shows a 400% increase in the last 7 days.

Shannon County health officials say they have 6 cases, 3 of them since June 2. They also say they just recently received access to testing supplies due to the state’s efforts.

In St. Louis County, Executive Dr. Sam Page says that testing has now dramatically increased. They are now able to test around 1,200 people per day.

The good news is that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths are down. According to the data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the number of beds in use due to coronavirus is close to dropping below 300.

The data as of June 5 also shows the number of new hospital admissions doubled from 11 to 22, but the average for new admissions over a 7-day period remained at 17.

Today’s task force data also points to some other positive trends:

316 people in the hospital due to coronavirus compared to 757 on April 20th

43 ventilators were in use. That is the lowest number since the data has been tracked.

68 ICU beds are in use. On April 7th there were 239 ICU beds being used for COVID-19 patients

2,394 patients have been discharged