Missouri sees coronavirus cases surge past 8,000, with 351 dead

ST. LOUIS – Missouri has now topped 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state reported 319 newly confirmed cases Saturday, bringing the total to 8,154. The death toll reached 351 with 14 additional deaths.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed cases, though, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

Businesses across the state are preparing to reopen on Monday after Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order ends, except in St. Louis city and county, where local orders will remain in place through mid-May.

Parson urged those returning to stores and businesses to continue to be cautious, and he urged them to buy local. “Now more than ever our Missouri businesses need our support,” Parson said.