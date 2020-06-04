Missouri sees increase in coronavirus recoveries as case count rises above 13,000

ST. LOUIS – The latest figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show that most COVID-19 hospital numbers are down in our area except for ICU and ventilator patients, however, multiple counties are still dealing with new cases.

We continue to focus our monitoring on Missouri and Illinois statewide plus the six counties in our area that are having the highest case counts. Those six local counties have a total of 114 additional COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning and 9 more coronavirus deaths.

Missouri added 192 more cases Wednesday and at least five more deaths. Illinois has 982 additional cases and close to 100 more deaths. Missouri now has at least 800 COVID-19 deaths statewide.

2,357 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 are now better and have been released from isolation. That is the same number as Wednesday morning. 663 others from the additional local counties we are tracking who have also had the virus have been released from isolation. That is 23 more people than yesterday morning.