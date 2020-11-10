Missouri US Senator Hawley announces the birth of his daughter

COLUMBIA, MO – NOVEMBER 06: Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Hawley waits in line with his wife, Erin Hawley, to casts their votes on election day at The Crossings Church on November 6, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri. Hawley, the current Missouri Attorney General, is hoping to unseat current Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announces that his family just got a little bigger. He and his wife just had their first daughter.

“Tonight Erin and I were blessed by the arrival of our daughter – Abigail – our third child and first girl! Momma and baby are both doing great,” writes Hawley on Facebook.

Republican Hawley, 40, was elected to the senate in 2018, replacing Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill. He is currently the youngest senator in the United States and previously served as Missouri’s Attorney General.

Hawley was born in Arkansas but graduated high school in the Kansas City area. He attended Yale and Stanford Law School. He married to an associate professor of law at the University of Missouri, Erin Hawley.

Josh Hawley shared this photo on Sunday: