Missouri Senate gives final passage to Second Amendment bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo–With less than 24 hours left in the Missouri legislative session, Senate lawmakers gave final passage to a controversial bill that would nullify federal gun laws in the state.
House Bill 85, known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, would protect Missourians from federal gun laws and would hold police departments liable for up to $50,000 if an officer violates a person’s Second Amendment Rights.
House Bill 85, known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, would protect Missourians from federal gun laws and would hold police departments liable for up to $50,000 if an officer violates a person’s Second Amendment rights.
It now goes back to the House for reconsideration, with that expected to take place when the House reconvenes Friday morning.
The session ends at 6pm Friday.