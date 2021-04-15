Missouri Senator Josh Hawley reintroduces bill to ban TikTok from government devices

ST. LOUIS–Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has reintroduced legislation which would ban the use of the popular social media app TikTok on government devices.

“My bill is a straightforward plan to protect American government data from a hostile foreign power, which, less than a year ago, passed the Senate unanimously. TikTok has repeatedly proven itself to be a malicious actor but Joe Biden and Big Tech refuse to take the threat of Chinese espionage seriously. It’s time for Congress to act,” Hawley said calling the the app a “Trojan Horse” for the Chinese Communist Party.

The bill is co-sponsored by fellow Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Colorado Republican congressman Ken Buck has promised to reintroduce similar legislation in the House.

A news release announcing the bill says a handful of federal government agencies, including the State Department, Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security have already banned the app. In response to privacy questions raised in 2019, TikTok said that U.S. user data is stored on servers in the United States and Singapore, but not in China, and that its data is not subject to Chinese law.