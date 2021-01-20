Missouri Senator Roy Blunt trends on Twitter after President Biden inauguration

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- While observers of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States may argue that poet Amanda Gorman stole the show Wednesday, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was also trending on social media following his turn at the podium at the U.S. Capitol.

Blunt, Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, spoke before Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

While some on the political left pointed to Blunt’s lack of willingness to speak out more forcefully against President Trump during the previous administration, he appeared to earn bipartisan praise for his comments at the ceremony Wednesday and events which followed.

