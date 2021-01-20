Missouri Senator Roy Blunt trends on Twitter after President Biden inauguration

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- While observers of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States may argue that poet Amanda Gorman stole the show Wednesday, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was also trending on social media following his turn at the podium at the U.S. Capitol.

Blunt, Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, spoke before Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

While some on the political left pointed to Blunt’s lack of willingness to speak out more forcefully against President Trump during the previous administration, he appeared to earn bipartisan praise for his comments at the ceremony Wednesday and events which followed.

“This is not a moment of division, it’s a moment of unification”



Republican Senator Roy Blunt calls for unity, adding “a new administration begins and brings with it a new beginning”https://t.co/rkHtZRRNH2 pic.twitter.com/QvKyLU9XfQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

I do so appreciate seeing Amy Klobuchar calling MO’s senior senator – Roy Blunt – a friend, and to see him now get up and show such respect for this process, this institution, and our new president. Across party lines and ideological divides – a call for unity. It gives me hope. — Rep. Peter Merideth (@PeterforMO) January 20, 2021

Senator Roy Blunt: The assault on our Capitol "reminds us that a government designed to balance and check itself is both fragile and resilient." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 20, 2021

Republican Roy Blunt remembering President Barack Obama singing “Amazing Grace” after the horrible shooting at Mother Emanuel Church is a remarkable moment that underscores today’s message of healing. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 20, 2021