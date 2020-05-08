Missouri senator working on ‘shark-tank’ approach to coronavirus to speed up solution

WASHINGTON DC – US Senator Roy Blunt joined the Missouri town hall from Washington DC. We have heard stories of Missouri companies and hospitals being on the front lines of battling the virus, with the testing and manufacture of possible treatments taking place in our state. Blunt has spearheaded a “Shark Tank” type of plan to solve this medical crisis. FOX 2 asked him how he thinks it will work.

“We have worked for two months to figure out how to speed up the decision making process. In five days we developed a shark tank type process to pick five options,” said Sen. Blunt. “This is a lot different than the federal government has worked. Vaccine, therapeutics, testing are all a part of the shark tank process. We are working to get a warp-speed solution to solve this problem.”

There is a movement to make sure the future manufacture of pharmaceuticals and PPE is done in America. How do we make sure that happens?

“We’re going to be looking at the supply chain as we get out of this,” said Sen. Blunt. “We’ll have some answers soon on how we can develop that.”