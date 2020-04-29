Missouri set to phase in state park openings

JEFFERSON CITY, MKO – Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the state is on track and ready to move forward with its plan to gradually reopen the state beginning Monday.

“I want to assure you that we have prepared for this and we will continue to do everything we can to keep Missourians safe,” said Parson. “However, I will say this again, COVID-19 is still out there.”

Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer also announced the state’s plan for gradually opening some state parks.

“Between May 4th and May 15th lodging, dining, marinas and retails stores operated by our concessionaires will reopen. Services and locations will continue to be limited so we encourage you to visit our website for further information on each individual park site,” said Comer.

On May 11, Castlewood State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and State Park and Weston Bend State Park will reopen for day use only. Comer said parking would be limited and some trails will be closed.

The off-road-vehicle riding area at St. Joe State Park will reopen on May 18th and will require daily permits to be purchased online.

Park campgrounds and park-run lodging will remain closed through May 18. Missouri State Parks continues to evaluate public-health data, applicable social-distancing guidelines and operational requirements to determine when it would be appropriate to resume these operations.