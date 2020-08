A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. LOUIS – Saturday Missouri’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 32, a new single-day record. The previous record was 30.

As of Saturday there have now been 82,190 COVID-19 cases in Missouri and 1,496 deaths.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also reported Saturday that the seven-day moving average increased to 45 from 44.

The task force also reported hospital admissions increased from 33 on Friday to 49 on Saturday.