Watch: Gov. Parson holds briefing as Missouri sets new single-day record for COVID cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers are a mixed bag for Missouri, as the state set a new single-day record for cases but saw the mortality rate dip further. Gov. Mike Parson is holding a briefing this afternoon to update the state’s fight against COVID-19.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the has recorded 28,826 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 936 positive cases from the day before—and 1,093 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 3.8 percent.

Over the last seven days, Missouri has added 4,192 cases of coronavirus.

The state is also reporting 932 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 10. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

According to the state’s Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, it’s the first time the state has had more than 900 hospitalized cases since May 6.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 505,103 Missourians have received PCR tests for COVID-19 and 94.6 percent have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 6.8 percent over the last 7 days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 3,355,457 cases of COVID-19 and 135,235 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 4.03 percent.

