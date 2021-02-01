Missouri shares schedule of mass vaccination events

Masked volunteers assist people in their vehicles at the Cal State Northridge mass-Covid-19 vaccination site in Northridge, California, on January 26, 2021, – Northridge is one of five mass Covid-19 vaccine sites which opened across Los Angeles County last week. LA County officials said they will follow state guidance in moving from vaccinating residents by occupation to age as statewide Covid-19 numbers trend downwards. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri is now offering a schedule of mass vaccination events across the state. A website from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services shows the dates and times of clinics organized by local health officials and supported by the National Guard. The lists also display whether an event is full or requires pre-registration.

These may not be the only vaccination events in your area. But, they are the ones highlighted by the state. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services says that you should visit their directory of approved vaccinations for more information.

A survey of health departments from counties across Missouri shows a mix of sources to find vaccinations. Many health departments are updating their websites and others are sharing status updates on their Facebook pages. You can see all of them here.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has announced a list of Missouri hospitals and health departments that have been chosen to help administer vaccine rollouts.

The hospitals were chosen by having the capability to administer 5,000 vaccines per week. The allocation for each hospital will be proportional to the regional population.

Sign up for a vaccine wait-list here: