ST. LOUIS–Authorities in southern Missouri have spent the morning investigating a massive chain-reaction crash in Mississippi County that involves dozens of vehicles and reports of fatalities. It happened around 8:45 on Interstate 57 near Charleston at the 13.4 mile marker.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple tractor-trailer crashes and fires. KFVS TV reports that there are fatalities, according to Mississippi County Emergency Management.

Late Thursday morning, The Mississippi County Sheriff’s office warned people to stay away from the area. “PSA: do not come to Charleston for any reason until the incident is cleared! Traffic is backing up and causing unnecessary hazards.”