Missouri snowstorm closes St. Louis area malls

ST. LOUIS–As officials continue to urge people to stay off the roads Thursday with a winter storm warning still in effect until noon, malls in the St. Louis area announced they will be closed for the day.

CBL Properties said West County Center, Mid-Rivers Mall, South County Center and St. Clair Square would be closed Thursday with plans to reopen for normal hours Friday.

The snow Thursday morning will be heavy at times and then it will begin tapering off by the afternoon. It will exit the area later at night. For areas along and south of I-70, the wave 2 total accumulations will be in the 6 to 8-inch range.