Missouri snowstorm: St. Louis area schools already moving to virtual learning

ST. LOUIS–With a winter storm bearing down on the region beginning late Tuesday night into Thursday, schools in the St. Louis area have already started to activate their winter weather planning.

The East St. Louis School District announced that it would move to e-learning on Wednesday for the remainder of the week. After-school activities Tuesday will still take place as planned before buildings close for the remainder of the week.

Among other local school districts, Fort Zumwalt School District says the first two inclement weather days would be traditional “snow days,” before alternative learning kicked in. The Parkway School District says the first three days would be snow days. For Kirkwood, the number is six and in the Rockwood School District, administrators say they will not do any virtual instruction in the event of a snow day this year. A Pattonville spokesperson says if weather forces school cancellations, students would likely work independently from how with teacher support through Zoom.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis says its campus will move to remote only on Wednesday and Thursday.