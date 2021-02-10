Missouri soldier surprises wife during son’s birth in Maryland

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – A soldier serving in Missouri needed to get back to Maryland in a hurry to see the birth of his son. His wife called and said she went into labor. Private Tyrell Hicks did not want to miss the event. But time and money were not on his side.

A report posted on the US Army’s website says that his company commander granted him the emergency leave necessary to travel across the country. He was having problems raising the money for a roundtrip in only a few hours. Hicks was getting emotional and nearly gave up.

Hick’s staff sergeant put the situation in perspective for him. He emptied his accounts to buy a ticket. That is when something unexpected happened. Hundreds of dollars in payments started coming from his ‘battle buddies.’ There were no strings attached.

Hicks was still in Missouri on the morning of his son’s birth. His wife’s doctors said she would give birth that day. It was a battle against the clock.

The pilot landed early in Baltimore to help him see his son born.

“He did me one of the biggest favors I’ve ever had in my life,” Hicks tells the US Army. “He announced it on the intercom.”

Hospital staff lined the hallways to welcome him after his ride pulled up. Then, ten minutes later his son was born. Kannon weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

The trip was a surprise for his wife too. Hicks did not tell her he was coming. His wife Alanna tells WJZ-TV that having him there made her day.