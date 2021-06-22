Missouri special session starts Wednesday to renew important Medicaid tax

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Parson is calling for a special session to begin tomorrow at noon. It will focus on renewing the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA), an important tax that funds the state’s Medicaid program.

The special session comes after lawmakers could not reach a compromise before they adjourned from the regular session. Parson has threatened major budget cuts if the General Assembly does not renew the important tax by July 1

“After laying out the grim reality of our state’s financial future if FRA is not extended, I believe legislators have now agreed to a compromise that will end this stalemate,” Governor Parson said.

The special session will focus on extending certain allowances, taxes, and assessments that fund the MO HealthNet program. Specifically, Governor Parson’s special session call is to:

Extend the expiration of the ground ambulance service reimbursement allowance

Extend the expiration of the nursing facility reimbursement allowance

Extend the expiration of the Medicaid managed care organization reimbursement allowance

Extend the expiration of the FRA program

Extend the expiration of the pharmacy tax

Extend the expiration of the intermediate care facility for the intellectually disabled assessment

Prohibit abortifacient drugs and devices

Prohibits funding for abortion facilities under the Uninsured Women’s Health Program

Allow the Senate to consider appointments that require the advice and consent of the Senate