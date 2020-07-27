Missouri special session to address crime as homicide rate spikes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Despite months of a pandemic including stay at home orders and isolation, the state of Missouri is reaching record numbers of homicides. Lawmakers will be in Jefferson City today to address the violence that has been looming over the state.

Legislators are going to talk about changing six of the state’s statutes. Some of those include eliminating the residency requirement for St. Louis City police and public safety employees. Police Chief Hayden talked about being short more than 100 officers after a deadly weekend.

Another proposal would increase the penalty for any person who knowingly sells or gives a gun to a child. Another is the creation of a witness protection fund. Lawmakers say they hope it would encourage more people to come forward and help police solve crimes.

Go. Parson says, “We must support our law enforcement officers, and we must start prioritizing the prevention of violent crime.”

In the city of St. Louis there have been 143 homicides in the year 2020. That is well ahead of pace compared to 194 total in 2019.