SEDALIA, Mo. – The Missouri State Fair opens Thursday in Sedalia with some big restrictions due to COVID-19.

All events have been canceled except for the youth livestock shows. It runs through Sunday, Agust 23. It is free and open to the public.

This is the first time it has undergone major changes since World War II.

Vendors, concerts, grandstand events, and the carnival were all removed from the schedule due to the pandemic.