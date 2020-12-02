Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab gets 8,000 sq. ft. expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the 8,000 square-foot expansion of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s main crime lab which plans to increase their DNA processing capabilities.

Twenty full-time employees will work in the expanded area. Five of which are new DNA analysts who are currently completing their training.

“This crime lab expansion and the additional lab personnel will allow the Highway Patrol to process more sexual assault and other critical DNA cases more quickly and efficiently,” Governor Mike Parson said.

“The DNA Section at General Headquarters operated in about a 3,000 square-foot area on different floors of the building. The increased capacity will make the laboratory more effective and efficient in handling cases,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson said.

According to the state of Missouri, the DNA Section’s current workspace will be taken over by other “lab disciplines, including latent fingerprints, firearms, and trace evidence.”

The addition cost approximately $2.7 million and took about a year to complete.

The state said casework will begin in the lab by the end of December.