Missouri State Highway Patrol searches for missing Joplin teen

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for your help to find a missing Joplin teen. Leora Hardee was last seen on September 17 in Joplin, Missouri and may be in need of medical attention.

Hardee is described as 14-years-old, wearing glasses, with sandy hair and green eyes. She is 5’1″ and weighs 100 lbs. Her mair may be curly depending on how she wears it.

Call Joplin Police if you have any information:

Captain Jimenez at 417-623-3131 x 636 / njimenez@joplinmo.org

Detective Sergeant Stahl at 417-623-3131 x 885 / lstahl@joplinmo.org