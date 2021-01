KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Missouri State troopers shot a man Monday night at the Troop A headquarters in Lee Summit near Kansas City.

Troopers say a man parked his car near the building and got out with a rifle. Two troopers shot him. It’s not clear if the man fired his weapon.

No troopers were injured. Investigators believe the man was targeting law enforcement. A bomb squad investigated the man’s vehicle as a precaution.