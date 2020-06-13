Missouri State offers scholarship to help former students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A homeless Kansas City woman has been charged with fatally stabbing her also homeless boyfriend.

Forty-eight-year-old Ilene Davis is jailed on $150,00 bond after she was charged Friday with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 46-year-old Howard West. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

West’s body was found last month on a sidewalk in northeast Kansas City, with a trail of blood leading to a parked RV that was used by the homeless. Witnesses said they were sleeping in the RV and woke up to “tussling” between Davis and West, court records say.

One of the witnesses said she heard Davis yelling “you raped me” and “you stole from me” before leaving the trailer with blood on her. Court records said the other witness said Davis had an object that appeared to be a knife in her hand. The stabbing later was captured on surveillance video.

When police questioned Davis on Thursday, court records said, a small knife was found in her bag and “apparent blood” was seen on and inside the bag.