Missouri State offers scholarship to help former students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University is offering a new scholarship to help former students complete their degrees. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Return to Finish scholarship is now available to help eligible students with at least 90 credit hours.

The scholarship offers up to $500 per year for students enrolling in six or more credit hours or $200 for those enrolling in three to five credit hours. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 90 undergraduate credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher, been out of school for more than one year.

