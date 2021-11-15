Missouri State Senate President takes step toward U.S. Senate run

Missouri Senate President pro tem Dave Schatz. who represents parts of St. Louis County and Franklin County, has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission related to a potential run for Missouri’s vacant Senate seat in 2022.

ST. LOUIS–An already crowded field of declared candidates for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 could be getting bigger.

Dave Schatz, the Sullivan native and current Senate president pro tem who represents parts of West St. Louis County and Franklin County in Jefferson City, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring a statement of candidacy for the race on Monday. He is term-limited and cannot seek another term in the state legislature.

Candidates cannot officially file with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office until February.

Schatz has reportedly been mulling a campaign over the last few months. In April, he told the Missouri Independent, “I do not have the name recognition that some of the candidates have out there, so every day that goes by before that occurs is a day that is a missed opportunity to work on that.”

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey have all announced their plans to run to succeed the retiring Roy Blunt. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has made no secret that he’s considering the race but has said he’s in no rush to make any announcement until January.