Missouri state senator to introduce bill allowing video slot machines

ST. LOUIS – A new push to regulate the spread of illegal video slot machines in Missouri gas stations and bars may have just hit a snag.
The Post-Dispatch reported Senator Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg plans to introduce a bill as early as Monday to allow up to five slot machines at fraternal organizations, truck stops, and veterans organizations.
The gaming commission would oversee those machines.
Although, it warns it had to eliminate more than two dozen positions during the pandemic and does not have the staff to oversee the development and rollout of a regulated market.