Missouri statewide stay-at-home order now in effect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The state of Missouri is now under a stay-at-home order. It went into effect at 12:01 am. Most of our viewing area was already under a city or county issued stay-at-home order.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement during a press conference on Friday. The statewide stay at home order will be in effect until April 24. Stay-at-home orders allow residents only to leave their homes for essential reasons.

Missouri was one of the later states to issue a statewide order. The first case of coronavirus was reported in the state on March 7.

During Friday's press conference the governor also warned residents the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a $500 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year. He announced he would temporarily freeze $180 million in state spending to help cover that gap.

Now there are only nine states who have not issued a statewide order.