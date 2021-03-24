Missouri suing Biden administration over oil and gas leasing policies

ST. LOUIS- Missouri and a dozen other states are suing the Biden administration to end a suspension of oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. Louisiana’s Republican Attorney General, Jeff Landry, announced the federal lawsuit Wednesday.

Related Content Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announces campaign for U.S. Senate

The suit also seeks a court order that the government go ahead with two offshore lease sales that had been set for this year. One in the Gulf of Mexico had been set for March 17 until the administration canceled it. Another had been planned this year for Alaska’s Cook Inlet. Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia are the other plaintiff states.

“The decisions of President Biden and his administration, including his decision to impose a moratorium on future oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on federal land, will undoubtedly hurt hard-working Missourians who are just trying to make ends meet,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release. “President Biden’s actions will negatively impact a wide swath of Missourians and Missouri industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, and more. Missourians are already feeling the pain at the gas pump, and if President Biden continues to rule by executive order, it will only get worse.”

Schmitt, who Wednesday morning announced he will seek the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2022 to succeed Roy Blunt, has now filed suit over at least three Biden administration policies, including the Keystone XL pipeline and an executive order on the “social cost” of greenhouse gases.

The Associated Press contributed information for this story